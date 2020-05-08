Arturo Vidal showed after the confinement, with a new look!

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
9


The “KingArturo Vidal it showed in the tests of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) held this Wednesday in the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamperwith “new look” as you express in your account Instagram.

The soccer chilean of 32 years is presented in the test COVID-19 (Coronavirus) with a new physical appearance as to what he expressed through his account of Instagram (@kingarturo23oficial).

The new look of “King” it would not be more than the use of mask (tapaboca) and gloves protection at the Coronavirus in the concentration of the template in the Joan Gamper.

Here is the publication of the steering wheel blaugrana:



READ MORE:  Jennifer Lopez showed off her backline on the stage, without realizing it
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here