Awarded to Naomi Watts with the Bambi Award

Ryan Holmes
Naomi Ellen Watts Bambi 71a Gala Ceremony BAMBI

The famous british star Naomi Watts was presented at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany, in the delivery 71 Awards Bambi, which recognize personalities that have excelled in the fields of entertainment and media in Germany. Watts, who wore a dress in cream lace tiered sleeves and fluid, adjusted to the height of the waist, giving way to her slender body.

Naomi Watts makes an appearance after a few weeks, after it announced the cancellation of the prequel of the famous series “Game of Thrones”, which will focus on the “Age of Heroes and the first battle between the men”.

During the gala other were awarded also, among those were Sarah Connor, queen Mathilde of Belgium, Barbara Davidavicius, Luise Meyer Willie Smits, among others. Image: Clasos

Luise Heyer
Willie Smits
Sarah Connor

