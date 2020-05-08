Awkwafina, Henry Golding and 13 other stars of asian descent who succeed in Hollywood

The lack of diversity and representation one of the problems is that Hollywood takes by dragging from decades ago. The asian community in particular has been practically invisible in film and us television, and when it has been represented, often it has done so through stereotypes offensive, or outdated. Very far is the political incorrectness (not to call it racism) characterisations such as Mickey Rooney in ‘Breakfast at tiffany’s’ or the Long Duk Dong of ‘Sixteen candles’, but today, the problem of the representation of asian is far from solved.

Fortunately, in recent years, the studies appear to be stepping up their efforts by giving opportunities to actors and filmmakers, asian, increasingly reducing the cases of whitewashing and showing a clear trend towards progress. Success in 2018 from the ostentatious romantic comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ showed that the public is also interested in stories that feature asian beyond the martial arts, and opened the door to actors like Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding and Awkwafina, now more tha ever.

Despite the great impact of ‘Crazy Rich Asian’, a phenomenon amongst the asian american community, the film not received a wide commercial release in cinemas in Spain by Warner Bros.that he preferred to keep it in the drawer.

2 Henry Golding

The success of 'Crazy Rich Asian' in the united States put Henry Golding in the spotlight for the studies in search of the next great leading man of Hollywood. The british actor born in Malaysia, has appeared in the lists of men more sexy in the world and is the first asian to occupy the cover of GQ magazine in its special Men of the Year. This prince English what we will see soon falling in love with Emilia Clarke in the romantic comedy christmas 'Last Christmas'.

Born in Vietnam and adopted by american parents, Lana Condor grew up between Chicago, New York, Washington and California. His (brief) role as Joy in the series 'X-Men' gave it to understand, but the fame came to him with the romantic comedy teen 'all the boys that I fell in love with', that became the one of the actresses most beloved by Generation Z. Recently we have seen demonstrating his skills to the action in the series 'Class lethal' and the film 'Alita: Angel of combat', and soon we will get it back as Lara Jean in the two sequels of 'To all the guys…' that prepares Netflix.

Of chinese parents, Gemma Chan was born and raised in London, where he has done mostly television, with titles such as 'Fresh Meat', 'Dates', or 'Humans' among its many roles. In the past five years, Chan has found a niche in Hollywood, where she has been involved in blockbusters like 'Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow', 'fantastic beasts and where to find them', 'Transformers: The last knight', 'Crazy Rich Asian' and 'Captain Marvel'. Soon we will see in the UCM, but playing a different character, Sersi, in 'Eternals'.

Ross Butler is an american actor of descent, the british-Dutch on the part of father and chinese-malaysian mother's side. After small roles in series such as 'Chasing Life' and 'Teen Wolf', released playing Reggie Mantle in 'Riverdale', a role which he left to join the cast of the sensation of Netflix 'thirteen reasons'. In cinema we have seen putting on the superhero outfit in 'come Shazam!' and soon he will have it as Trevor in the sequel of 'all the boys that I fell in love with', cementing its status as the teen-age idol.

This actress chinese-american, also known as Liu Yifei, is a star in China, where he has starred in numerous series and films, after his brief experience as a singer in the mid-2000s. Outside of the asian country is not very well known, but that is about to change, since it is responsible to give life to Mulan in the remake, in live action that Disney released in 2020.

Born in San Diego of parents are vietnamese refugees who escaped the war to the united States, Kelly Marie Tran began her career as an actress about ten years ago, surviving with small roles until he got his big break with 'Star Wars'. Lucasfilm the cards to interpret Rose Tico in 'Star Wars: The last Jedi', a role which opened the doors of Hollywood, but also led her to be a victim of cyber-bullying on the part of the darker side of the fandom of the saga, and forced to delete their social networks. Two years later, liberated from the negativity you had to endure and with a desire to conquer the world, She returns as Rose in the latest installment of the Saga, Skywalker, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

Of a chinese father and an american mother, Chloe Bennet began his artistic career as a singer in China, but had no luck and moved to Los Angeles, changing his name from Wang to Bennet, as she made the task of getting a job in the entertainment world. His great opportunity came to him from the hand of Marvel with the role of Daisy Johnson in the series 'Agents of SHIELD'. Also we have seen her in 'Nashville' and has lent her voice in the animated movie 'Abominable'. Their next works are the films 'Valley Girl' and '5 Years Apart'.

Luckily, not the same thing has happened with the new ribbon Awkwafina, ‘The Farewell’, endearing dramedy family that also features a cast full asian and has received the unanimous praise of the critics and the public. The film, directed by Lulu Wang match on the undercard Spanish with the also highly acclaimed ‘Scammers of Wall Street’, which has in its main cast with the main character of ‘Crazy Rich Asian’, Constance Wu. And it is precisely your partner in the same film, Henry Golding, we’ll see you soon courting Emilia Clarke in ‘Last Christmas.

This trio of performers topped our list of the 15 stars of asian descent that they must not lose sight of in the next few years.