Awkwafina, rapper, feminist, and thief of fashion | People and Celebrity

Or it comes from Asia or is called Awkwafina. In addition, this rapper 29-year-old, voice raspy and biting humor is quite conservative, at least as far as your career is concerned. What is clear with this new york, the daughter of family china and korea whose first name is Nora Lum, is that Spain will forever be marked a before and an after in your life. Shot between Barcelona and Gran Canaria, the first feature film of the Spanish Alice Waddington, Paradise Hills (still in post) and then came the premiere of Ocean’s 8, a film with diverse and pseudofeminista, with a cast filled with Oscar. With her are Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway are the owners of one. And, in addition, the Emmy Sarah Paulson or the carrerón of Rihanna. “I won’t believe it! I don’t do more than pinch myself if this is a dream”, she confesses to THE COUNTRY, still incredulous.

It is not his first moment of glory. The former was caught also by surprise. I worked in a restaurant vegan after a career that included jobs as a waitress (“I’m terribly bad”, is piropea) in addition to their step by a business specializing in the installation of air conditioners. It was there when he gave him to hang on the Network, your last rap, My Vagan ode to your vagina. The topic shocked some and made it into idol-feminist other. Carries more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. “It is not what it is said material de Grammy”, he says with humor, though his tone barely changed. “And as I had, got me thrown off the job”, recalls the beginning of a famous viral that led to work in Fucking Neighbors 2 (2016) with a slip of paper.

The rest is counted with the fingers of one hand, even if the ball goes fatter. The second album is in doors, In Fine, We Trustafter the success of Yellow Rangerand in a little over a month his name is the most expected in this comedy of asian flavor with the that Hollywood wants to open wide the doors to minorities. A career that makes Awkwafina the best product for your generation of millennialsthe #MeToo and racial equality from the colors of Benetton. “I, too, feel as well not be because there is a difference between diversity and representation”, he says. “I know that I sound ‘effect Benetton’, but it is important to realize that in New York we live all kinds of people,” he insists.







The stars of ‘Ocean’s 8’.

For example, Lum. More Queens than anyone, the actress knew from the crib that was different, as all americans with family on the other hand. “You are neither asian, nor are you american. As you have no identity,” he argues.

His tattoos define it as a music lover, in love with the Mets, and raging feminist. Hence the trumpet, the emblem of your favorite baseball team, and the cat plonk engraved in your body. Also knew that humor was his best defense to survive the loss of his mother when he was just four years old. “I was embarrassed, so I learned to catch with humor. The bad thing is that after so much time making us laugh, it’s hard to take you seriously,” he adds. He confesses that his greatest fear is “becoming a flower of a day”. There almost would prefer that we not talk of his success, is not going to be that the gafen. “I prefer a certain sense of continuity, of longevity, to a casoplón”, is portrayed.

And with all quarrelsome looks, with that name, rare, rare, rare, behind Awkwafina there is someone much closer to your audience. A girl of the bunch, lover of that brand of distilled water called Aquafina that he was left with a nickname that they now do not know how to quitárse above. “The first thing that I recognized in the hold vegeta and I said that: ‘what you’re Awkwafina?’ I replied: ‘Yes, I’m afraid’. And if I could I would change, but now it’s too late isn’t it?”.