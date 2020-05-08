Awkwafina, the rapper asian-american that he owes it all to YouTube

Tucked away in the credits full of stars of the first line of the entirely female Ocean’s 8: The sharp (Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna…) is a name that maybe desconcierte some: Awkwafina. Rapper asian-american raised in New York city, born as Nora Lum is better known for its video of 2012 “My Vag,” an ode to ironic to exactly what that looks like. (“My vagina a Range Rover, chrome/Your vagina a Toyota ’81, five-door”.)

But his career, which has simmered since then, with roles in small TV and film (Girl Code, Good neighbors 2), is about to skyrocket. On 1 June, will launch its second EP, In Fine, We Trust; Ocean’s, a box-office success insured on a jewelry robbery, was premiered on the 8th of June, and in August will play the best friend of Constance Wu in the much anticipated Crazy Rich Asian. Awkwafina tells Newsweek that while she’s grateful to hear that “2018 is their year”, it causes agitation. “I’ve had dreams of stress every night, as that someone posts ‘It is terrible’ on Facebook and receive 905 I like,” she says. “I think it means that I have something that I don’t want to lose.”

—What did you do before “My Vag” was made viral?

—I had an office job. YouTube was not really the big thing when I made the video, so I sent it to a couple of friends; I never wanted to go beyond that, but even so I was fired for the content of the video! After that, I had nothing to lose, so I put [en YouTube]. Before to press the button to publish, I thought: There is the possibility that it will never be able to have another job interview. Fortunately, the standard is to low to be a waitress, and that’s mainly what he was doing. It was just a normal life of shit, trying to gather the income.

—Are there any souvenirs that highlight the set of Ocean’s?

—I was walking to my trailer, closing this incredible film, and I saw the building where he had worked in the night sky, the office, where in essence I was dishonored. Had closed the circle. Felt good.

—What is the history of Awkwafina?

—The I created when I was 15 years old, recording songs in High school LaGuardia [el alma máter de Nicki Minaj]. It is a game of words with Aquafina, the water brand. I never imagined that someone will actually call me as well. When someone says: “I Awkwafina!”, I still think: “Who is that? Oh, true, I am.” Every day in social media, people tell me that my name is ridiculous. There are subreddits whole dedicated to that! [Risas.] But I have learned to love him.

Published in cooperation with Newsweek / A Published in cooperation whit Newsweek