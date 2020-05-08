Awkwafina will make you cry with the trailer of one of the best movies of the year

As we get to mid-2019, which means that the films that were premiered at the beginning of the year in the The Sundance Film Festival are already receiving its premiere to the public: we already saw the advancement of the film of terror The Lodgeand now we will see the trailer of the acclaimed film The Farewell, of the director china, Lulu Wang, who was inspired by a story of his own life. The critics of Sundance called it “one of the best movies of the year”, so we can’t wait to see it.

In the film, the character of Billi (Awkwafina), a young woman of chinese origin whose career as an artist is beginning to feel without moorings, is located in a new situation when their grandmother, Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen), is diagnosed with lung cancer terminal. The family takes the decision to keep the diagnosis a secret, but they want to use the excuse of the wedding of the cousin of Billi to meet in China and, as we are told in the title of the film, to say goodbye to the matriarch.

It is a lie, or rather, a lie of omission, which weighs much in the mind of Billi, especially because both she and other members of the family, find it increasingly difficult to control their emotions. The film is facing that feeling, and delves into the conflicting feelings of belonging and alienation Billi in China, as well as in the fight that saw his parents to move his family to the united States.

Although the experience that Wang is committed to film can be very specific, the small details are going to feel painfully true to anyone who has felt torn between two cultures, but the emotions it evokes are universal.

Completing the rest of the cast are Tzi Ma as the father of Billi, Diana Lin as the mother of Billi, Jiang Yongbo as the uncle of Billi and Lu Hong as the younger sister of Nai Nai. The Farewell it is scheduled to be released worldwide by studios and distributors A24 the next July 12,. Check out the emotional trailer.

