Black widow | Scarlett Johansson believes that in the film the solo from the heroin-it came at just the right moment

The history of the Natasha Romanoff in the Universe of Film from Marvel comics if you started with a character that is disguised as a personal assistant of Tony Stark in the “Iron man 2” and it ended with his sacrifice and death on the “Upcoming Deadline”. Ten years after his first appearance on the big screen, the heroine, finally gets its own film in the soil “The Black Widow“.

A large portion of the audience believes that the story of the work that takes place between the events of the “Civil War”. and “The Infinite War” it goes to the movie theaters with the big-time. The main character Scarlett Johanssonit , however, said to think any different. In an interview with the NEWshe said:

“For those who said to me, ‘oh, this is [filme da Viúva Negra] it should have been done five or ten years ago, I do not think that it would have been just as significant. We just wouldn’t have been able to do so. This is a film that is being made right now as a result of this occurs with both the spirit and culture of the time, I think it’s pretty cool.”

Mr. Johansson stated that, at a certain point, I wasn’t even sure if I would like to be involved in a project that focused on the former agent and assassin for the KGB:

“I said, ‘no… that’s fine.’ If we’re going to do this, it had to be a creative and rewarding experience. I’m working on it for so long, and I need to feel challenged. Didn’t want to do the same thing that you had done in the past.”

The actress also spoke about the importance of re-examining the history and traumas of the past in Romanoff:

“Andu think it’s interesting to explore that part of your life [de Natasha] before she joined the Avengers, before you make the ultimate sacrifice. [Afinal] as he / she becomes that person with all of these broken pieces?”

The NEW released, also exclusive footage from the long form. Check them out below:

In the course of the year, the Marvel comics he made allusions to cryptic in the past, of Natasha, but in the new film, it should explore such things. According to the And, Ever Anderson, was cast to portray a young girl in the leading role. The a single loan in Anderson up to now, has been in the Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter“ where she portrayed a young mother in the real world, Milla Jovovich.

In “the Black Widow”, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) and confronts the darker parts of his past, when a dangerous conspiracy, in connection with that part of his story. Pursued by a force who will stop at nothing to destroy her, Natasha has to deal with her history as a spy, and his relations, broken after he left his first family behind.

The cast, with David Harbour as Our’s, the Guardian, Red; Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova; O-T Fagbenle as a Mason, with a touch of old In it; and Rachel Weisz as Melina, is also a Black Widow. William Hurt is a part of the film, reprising the role of General Thaddeus Ross, and Ray Winstone is also a part of the team. The villain was the Coach in the movie, but it has not been confirmed as to their identity, nor their interpreter.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland (“The Syndrome from the Berlin“). The story of Ned Benson“The two Sides of Love”and Jac Schaeffer’s (short “Olaf is in for a New Adventure in the Freezing of the Frozen”), and the screenplay is from Eric Pearson, (“Thor: Ragnarok”). Ap also performs the role of executive producer for the film.

“The Black widow” debuted on the 30th of April of the year 2020 in Brazil.