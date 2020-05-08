Blink-182 in triplicate: christmas song and collaborations with The Chainsmokers and XXXTentacion

Fans of Blink-182 have today three new releases related to the group to which hincarles the tooth. Although it is possible that if you don’t like the direction taken by the group last year, don’t end up to convince.

The first is a christmas song titled ‘Not Another Christmas Song’ which continues with its tradition of publishing topics at this time of year.

The second is their long-awaited collaboration with the electronic duo The Chainsmokers that in theory should have appeared on his latest album Nine, but that was finally left out. The song is titled ‘P. S. I Hope You’re Happy’.

And finally, we have ‘It’s All Fading To Black’, a song recorded with XXXTentacion, which appears on the album posthumous the rapper from Florida who died in 2018. In the album, titled Bad Vibes Forever they have also collaborated with Lil’ Wayne, Rick Ross and Noah Cyrus.