Brooke Shields and the looks that inspire fall

This rentrée, the fashion returns to the classics to give us back the taste for the timeless pieces; blazer woven british, leather boots over the pants, shirts oxford blouses with lace… The 70’s, the French bourgeoisie or the casual chic american draw inspiration from the catwalk and the street. And if we talk about elegance american, we can not forget Brooke Shields, whose image, natural and feminine, not only in accordance to its beauty, but also their appearance and their manner of dress.
Marked trend in the 80s and 90s, but many of his appearances could be a reference perfect today. We analyse them in search of inspiration.
1
American classic:
His style in this photo from 1982 might be an image of campaign of Ralph Lauren, elegance and clacisismo american summarized here; blazer, plaid shirt, tartan-and-neck sweater swan. Jeans high-waisted with belt camel leather, and gloves. Do not gather absolutely everything? In addition, the gesture of wearing the jersey under the shirt is a way to give back to the classics, very much in the line of ‘layering’ (and very handy against the falling temperatures).
2
Leather jacket:
Do not we’re going to kill you right now for making us with a perfect authentic 80’s? With their studs, their rounded shapes… the Perfect accompaniment to your jeans ‘slouchy’.
3
Coat ‘oversize’:
Stamping on shank and wrap in large dimensions; such as those proposed by Max Mara in its parade of autumn 2019/20. A silhouette that prevailed in the 80s and that today we would take refuge from the vagaries of winter.
4
Leather skirt:
One of the garments that we see in the collections of Zara, Mango, etc. are the skirts and trousers of skin effect. With t-shirt swimmer white look is super simple and super cool. She gave a touch of preppy with the jersey on the shoulders.
5
Total look white:
If you are still tanned, a styling completely snow-white may be one of the formulas most successful end of the summer. Combined with accessories of gold, is an option 10 for any cocktail party or event. Psst: we love that she sported as the format pant palazzo.
7
Headband:
The accessory 100% trend this season she sported a stylist whose aesthetic reminds us in equal parts to Coco Chanel and Blair Waldorf. Duo white and black bag with chains, pearl earrings and a dark lip. More elegant, more is impossible.
8
Blazer XL:
With cuffs sleeves rolled up jeans and slouchy fit. The detail of carrying the natural hair accentuates the tone ‘without effort’ of your look, and makes us like it even more. It would be the perfect attire for any day of the week.
