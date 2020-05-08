Brooke Shields and the looks that inspire fall

This rentrée, the fashion returns to the classics to give us back the taste for the timeless pieces; blazer woven british, leather boots over the pants, shirts oxford blouses with lace… The 70’s, the French bourgeoisie or the casual chic american draw inspiration from the catwalk and the street. And if we talk about elegance american, we can not forget Brooke Shields, whose image, natural and feminine, not only in accordance to its beauty, but also their appearance and their manner of dress.

Marked trend in the 80s and 90s, but many of his appearances could be a reference perfect today. We analyse them in search of inspiration.