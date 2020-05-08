Brooke Shields looks enviable silhouette with swimsuit

The actress Brooke Shields bragged about his enviable silhouette while used to vacation in the beachfor the long weekend in the united States, on the occasion of the Memorial Day .

The protagonist of The Blue Lagoon used a swimsuit complete, black in colour and with straps on the back, to relax into the sea.

The star, 53 years of age, opted for a look natural for your photography by not using makeup and let her hair fall on her face in a natural way.

On its publication in Instagram, Brooke welcomed the arrival of the summer holidays, because the rest of the Memorial Day it is almost a inauguration the rest in the united States.

The holiday season excites Brooke Shields and he expresses to the four winds. For almost a week, the actress shared a picture with decades of seniority, in which she poses in bikini, charged on a red truck.

Brooke he rose to fame at 14 years of age to starring in the film Pretty Babyin the that she embodied to a sexoservidora. Two years later, showed his talent in The Blue Lagoonnext to Christopher Atkins.

The model took a break from acting and focused on studying for a career in the Princeton university. However, after he returned to the entertainment industry with interests in television programs such as Suddenly Susan, That 70s Show, Lipstick Jungle and, recently, Jane The Virgin.

