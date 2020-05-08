Brooke Shields or how to look spectacular in a bikini after 50

Brooke Shields has 53 years… but it seems as if you had 30 or less, as we can see from the photos that you share on social networks and in which it appears in a bikini.

What we would believe if we said that this gait, wearing a body in a bikini is new for the actress? She herself confessed last year to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar : “He used to wear those bathing suits that practically came up to the knees. And my eldest daughter said ‘make You look fat and uncomfortable’. I realized that I had to feel comfortable with myself to be able to give you an example.

From then on the actress of classics such as The blue lagoon has decided to show more skin in their publications.

Of course, everything has a price, and in this case, Brooke Shields he pays for it by eating healthy and doing exercise. As told to the magazine Health , it takes care of several ways to look spectacular in a bikini after 50.

Makes spinning from 13 years ago… and it shows in the spectacular legs that you have. Another practice, less common is hangs head in order to do various exercises, especially those of the abdomen.

“I started to hang me upside down with boots investment, doing abdominal exercises. I’m surprised how good it feels on my back. It is very difficult, but it is really great, and I notice a difference,” he told the magazine Health.

In terms of their power, Brooke Shields try not to become obsessed with eating healthy. “I discovered that if I say: ‘I’m Not going to eat ice cream’ or ‘I’m Not going to drink’ all I want is to drink and eat ice cream. It’s like a psychological battle”.

In addition, the actress has two daughters (Rowan Francisof 16 years and Grier Hammond13) so you could think that you do not have much time for it, although it is not so. “Only you must remember that you must not forget your relationship or yourself,” she said a few years ago of the magazine People..