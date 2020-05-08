Brooke Shields poses with swimsuit impact the 53-year-old

Brooke Shields dazzled the pose on the sand of the beach. The american actress uploaded a photo to your account Instagram where luce luce his figure adorned with a suit full bathroom black in color.

The star of 53 years is lying with a pose of mermaidwhile you stare at the camera the catch. Although not added to his location, wrote: “Waiting for the end of the week.”

The protagonist of The blue lagoon received close to 30 thousand I Like and dozens of comments from their followers. With the snapshot showed that looks spectacular on the verge of turning 54 years old.

We recommend

The actress, 52-year-old wore a jumpsuit of Cushnie for the premiere of ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’, in New York

Shields took a few days of rest after being involved in a dispute. The actress filed a lawsuit against the cosmetics company Charlotte Tilburyafter finding an eyebrow pencil that bears his name without his permission, reports The Blast .

”Brooke Shields says that he found an eyebrow pencil called Brooke S. Tilbury appointed to the product take advantage of the eyebrows iconic Shields” according to the document presented to the authorities.

The lawyers of the artist argue that the eyebrows are a “trademark” of his appearance. She earns money by working with companies to sell related products.

According to the tabloid Daily Mail, Brooke Shields said that he has spent time and money “researching and developing potential opportunities to create your own line of cosmetics with an emphasis on products that enhance the eyebrows”.

The reason why the product of Charlotte Tilbury interferes with their ability to market their own line of makeup.

Brooke Shields will meet 54-years-old the next may 31 and conquest the red carpet. Look at their best photos in our gallery.

Don’t miss out