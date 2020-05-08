Brooke Shields presumed impact figure in a bikini at 54 years

The american actress Brooke Shields dazzled by posting a photo on bikini in the platform of Instagram.

The star is 54 years old she posed wearing a bathing suit pink two-piece, which included a strip in the color black. He completed his beach look with a white hat and multiple bracelets on his left hand.

Shields, who rose to fame with the movie The Blue Lagoon, bragged about his flat abdomen, and a figure toned the pose sitting on a yacht, with the sea in the background. The publication can amount to more than 38 thousand I Like and dozens of comments.

He also shared one of their nailed video and a photo of a walk by the waters of a canal. Although it does not specify where it is, a flag of the united States is anchored to the yacht.

Shields enjoyed the honey from the fame during his youth as an actress and model Calvin Kleinbut still it enjoys great popularity and recognition Hollywood.

At the beginning of June, are presented in the red carpet of the awards CFDA, which recognizes the best in the fashion industry. He stole the spotlight in New York with an outfit that is silver that hugged her silhouette.

Shields may be added to the list of celebrities who launch their own cosmetics brand. According to the tabloid Daily Mail, has spent time and money “researching and developing potential opportunities to create their own line, with emphasis on the products that enhance the eyebrows”.

However, you have problems to launch it fully. Filed a lawsuit against the cosmetics company Charlotte Tilburyafter finding an eyebrow pencil that bears his name without his permission, reports The Blast .

”Brooke Shields says that he found an eyebrow pencil called Brooke S. Tilbury appointed to the product to take advantage of the eyebrows iconic Shields,” says the document presented to the authorities.

The lawyers of the artist argue that the eyebrows are a “trademark” of his appearance. The reason why the product of Charlotte Tilbury interferes with their ability to market their own line of makeup.

