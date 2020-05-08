Brooke Shields, the gorgeous teen that her mother called her “fat,” and they overcame desamores and depressions

This story begins in 1933, while in the united States are living the great depression. In a middle-class family in Newark, New Jersey, was born Theresia Anna Schmon. From chiquita. he was fascinated with two things: call her Teri and the lights of the show. Of large, became a frequenter of the film sets where I worked as a hairdresser and makeup artist but dreamed to be on the screen. As that was not the case, he drank a lot. In one of his usual rounds of the bars of New York crossed with Francis Shields, a 23-year-old seemed to come out of a fairy tale, linked to the european nobility, captain of the rowing crew in college and with a future as a business man.
The crush was immediate and Teri got pregnant. But for the Shields a hairdresser was not the best option and offered him silver to abort. She took the money, but decided to use it for other purposes, and may 31, 1965, was born Brooke Christa Shieldsa drink that, with time, become the perfect bride of the united States.
At five months, Teri and Francis were separated, and the small Brooke was left to the care of his mother who had a goal: to get her daughter to transcendiera in the world of the show. Did not matter the means or costs to pay. “Is the drink more beautiful in the world and I’m going to help her”, before the year got Brooke to participate in an advertisement of soap.
In ten years, Teri got for her daughter a few commercial and some minor roles in television. In 1978 came the film Pretty Baby. Brooke protagonizaba to Violet, a girl who, as she. I was 12 years old and, like her, was also exploited by her mother, who in fiction was the madame of a brothel. Brooke appeared nude which generated controversies worldwide-was banned by the dictatorship in Argentina and the Apartheid in south Africa-. Because of the criticisms Teri defended himself with the old argument of the “bare care” and that she had been as a “supervisor”.
But if The management professionals of Teri were complex, the relationship with her daughter was no better . “Since the day I was born my mother was always drinking”; he confessed the actress. Not had physical violence, or attacks of anger, only an absent mother who cared more the career of his daughter than his daughter.
In 1980 came The blue lagoonwhere he appeared to be a teenager living her sexual awakening on an island next to Christopher Atkins. Again, there were scandals of his scenes without clothes but, the director Randal Kleiser defended it, arguing that it employed a double, and Brooke appeared with her breasts covered by her hair. The actress herself downplayed the content, telling a social worker monitoring the implementation of all the conditions. “My concern was that my breasts were too small”; added.
His exposure in the film was added to your explosion in the modeling. Was cover of Vogue and starred in a memorable commercial of jeans. “Do you know that is between me and my Calvin’s? Nothing”, asking and answering whispers. Her beauty was so strong that almost there was a teenager in the united States that did not have a picture of her in his room. The market is filled with dolls and dryers of hair with your face.
But at home hell still and when her mother passed by with the drinks it was back to grab it with your daughter. I called her “fat” and I assured derogatory that his butt was huge. In the fashion industry, her athletic body, but not skeletal, it provoked criticism that it generated great insecurity in the adolescent.
Meanwhile, Teri it occurred to him that a good move would be to find a boyfriend. The choice was George Michael that began to be popular with the group Wham! “I was a virgin well-known, so it was perfect for him. We were both in the midst of the madness of fame and being together made sense”analyzed the actress time after. Enjoyed the cinema, go shopping and frequented the legendary nightclub Studio 54, where he rubbed shoulders with Grace Jones, Boy George and Andy Warhol. “There, I felt protected,” told Brooke. After George arrived John Travolta. He was waiting in the corner of the school, but the relationship did not blow a few kisses, and a piece of dance.
Things changed dramatically when she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania to study French Literature and suffered what for then it is not called Bullying. The dolls with his face, were hung from the trees, and her virginity was the subject of taunts and bets. Finally he got his “first time” with Dean Cain, your boyfriend as well at the age of 22. She recounted an experience that had more trauma than pleasure. “After you do this, I jumped out of bed, I started as tambalearme and running half-naked. I was afraid of becoming too vulnerable and not be same always after I slept with him. I was afraid of having failed my mother”.
Brooke wanted to evolve as an actress, but Teri was a bad word in the world of Hollywood. Brooke was forced to pack it in secret things of the office of his mother, never to return. His career was re-launched with a participation held in Friends and then in the role of Suddenly Susan.
The situation sentimental took a little more comfortable. Michael Jackson, Andre Agassi, Donald Trump participated, in a greater or lesser extent, part of their sentimental life. With some the joined love. With others, the terror.
With the King of Pop met the boys and played a game of amigovios that he had in vilo to the press of the heart for more than a decade. At least Brooke always lived it as well, perhaps Michael had hoped something more serious. They met in 1981, were in public hand in hand, though never
formalized their courtship.
With Agassi starred in a story pochoclera unbeatable. The tennis champion with the actress for the total beauty. Presented by a friend in 1993, and so joined in this case was the experience, and the process of liberation, of parents, drivers, and demanding. They were married in 1997, but the fights were common. In a chapter of Friendsshe had to lick the hand of Matt Le Blanc, then the player fled the set and it shattered some of his trophies. In his biography “Open”, Agassi said that Brooke was obsessed with Steffi Graff, and his legs. He trained his body day-to-day, shaped to look like that perfect woman with the perfect legs. Agassi and Shields were separated in 1999. Agassi and Graf married in 2001.
Trump also became obsessed with her. “I truly believe that we should have an appointment because you are the sky of the united States and I am the richest man in the united States. People would love to”, he said but the actress rejected it.
His second chance at love came when he met Chris Henchy, the screenwriter of Suddenly Susan. They were married in 2001 in an intimate ceremony, since then it looks like the name of her husband tattooed on her ankle.
Three years after he was born Rowan, his daughter. But away from the advertising of maternity happy, Brooke had to deal with a terrible post-partum depression that overcame with the help of drugs. This caused a critical very hard of Tom Cruise, but the actress did not stay silent and replied with a stark and sincere note in the New York Times. “I loved the drugs. Stopped taking them prematurely and I had a relapse in that I was on the point of crashing my car against a wall with Rowan in the back seat. But these drugs and the therapy sessions were those that I saved myself and my family.”
If it is true that time heals and is responsible for putting things in their place, Brooke Shields could not agree more. In 2012, Teri Shields died at 79 years of age, victim of an illness related to dementia, and originated in his alcoholism. In 2014, the actress published her autobiography, where from a perspective sympathetic to the justified. “I can’t blame my mother for what she did. What would have made a divorced Newark with a baby of only five months?”.
Last year, it was splendid in its 53 years; smiling and open-minded… in a bathing suit. “Other blue lagoon”, posted on their networks. He also renewed his love for Chris, the father of her two children and who demonstrated to him that the beauty was more than just a poster. “He really celebrates my femininity and my body and I needed a man, I celebrate”. Is that the great stories of Hollywood, for more than a few of their players do as much as possible by driving them out, they always have reserved a happy ending.