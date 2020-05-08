bulimia and the mistakes of his father

“Flowers for Zoë”, that offered him and wished him Lenny Kravitz to his daughter when, baby, I dedicated this beautiful song composed to the person, from that moment on, would become the most important of his life. Little could he have imagined the musician and singer who, in a moment in the life of their small, flowers would be replaced by tears.

The daughter of this rock star and one of the actresses most beautiful and successful of the decade of the 90, Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz had all the ballots to achieve and have everything in this life: beauty, talent, fame, a comfortable life…

He grew up and he got it. Today is one of the most sought after models on the planet. The most important firms are the raffle. In addition success is a great actress. She will incarnate to Catwoman in the next movie about Batman that is already rolling, titled ‘The Batman’ and that he played a leading role Robert Pattinson.

Zoë Kravitz, along with his mother, Lisa Bonet, in a file image. (Reuters)

But it is not gold that glitters. Zoë lived an adolescence complicated about which he has spoken bluntly on ‘Elle’. Their statements make it clear that he now considers his hero, his father, Lenny Kravitz, not happened to detect how in a moment the young man was feeling a pressure that led her to fall into hell. “You never blame. But I think that unconsciously I did damage. When I remember my childhood, the period that I spent with him was in fact the most hard of my life. Dad could not do anything about it, but put me in a situation that I generated many complex“he admits now.

Lenny Kravitz, during a press conference in Bogota. (EFE)

“I was about 11 years old when I moved from New York to Miami, where I lived my father at that time,” continued Zoë. “I was an average teenager. A little chubby, a pimple here and there, fond of sweaters… But in Miami, at the expensive private school where my dad signed me up, all that was not. According to him, all the other schools were dangerous. There they dealt drugs, had shootings…, ” recalls Zoë Kravitz, making one see that, in reality, she would have felt more comfortable there. The reason as explained below.

Lenny Kravitz and his daughter Zoë, in a file image. (EFE)

“For a start, all the other students of my school were white. I was the strange. It was small, brown and had curls. My classmates were a high, thin, blonde, with a chest that is perfect. I was so intimidated, I jumped in my shell. I felt I was the ugly duckling”.

At this pressure, joined other of the presence in his house of one of the supermodels most admired and beautiful in the moment, Adriana Lima, who at that time was engaged to Lenny Kravitz. The rocker also noticed how the presence of Lime in your home would affect your daughter.

“Dad was committed to Adriana Lima, the best model of the moment. One day I went downstairs in the morning with hair tousled, and I was greeted by one of the most beautiful women in the world. Oh Adriana was dazzling even newly raised, at the breakfast table! He was a person that always looked perfect“, he says.

Adriana Lima. (Reuters)

Zoë developed an aversion irrational to the model: “Adriana did everything possible to be kind to me, but not it gave him a chance. I was a teenager demanding,” he admits. “I didn’t like because it was so perfect… because she was everything that I wanted, but could not be ”.

Zoë Kravitz went into a spiral of dangerous: “I developed an eating disorder, bulimiadue to all the pressure that I faced at Miami. Adriana Lima was not the guilty person, but I still have a negative feeling when I see it. And that is not fair, because, again, she was nice to me.”

Ten years it took Zoë on a full recovery, thanks to the help of your loved ones, among them, of course, his father. Today, everything is exceeded. “Now that I am thirty years old, I have a lot more confidence. I am now really well. I am a happy boy with a wonderful man”.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in the 69 edition of the Emmy, in Los Angeles. (EFE)

Zoë married last year with the actor Karl Glusman. “A man has chosen me for a lifetime. This means that you should be worth something as a human being, do you not?” reflects.

Despite this, the now famous actress and model recognizes that bulimia is a disease that never ends disappear and that you can’t let your guard down because you will be there, lurking, all of his life.