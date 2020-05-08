By coronaviruses, women put on evening dress for closure

Thousands of people around the world are in quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, this is no reason for you not to groom themselves inside their homes.

In Instagram several famous have been sharing photos where they look ball gowns while doing housework as part of their outfits of the quarantine.

Jessica Wang, who is an influential blogger of fashion, has taken some dazzling costumes while performing chores or taking care of their daughters.

Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian it has also begun to use graceful dresses while you are in your house.

In one of his publications comes out posing with a green dress Roberto Cavalli with side cutouts that fell to their followers.

For its part, the actress Brooke Shields also supported this initiative and published a photograph where he wears a dress of ivory with Greek and earrings eye-catching.

Other accounts with looks eye-catching to the quarantine

In Instagram there are also accounts where people can take some ideas to put together your outfits in quarantine, as is the case of @WFHFits, a popular account that selects and publishes the best looks for working from home.

Currently has more than 22 thousand followers.

@Say Yes To The WFH Dress is an account created by Lucy Rogers, a woman of 32 years who works in digital marketing and decided to share the outfits that you are using on a daily basis.

I made the account of Instagram to bring a smile to my friends and family. I have received many messages from people who say that they love the idea or that bind to and are involved”. Lucy Rogers

In a short time this account has managed to gather more than a thousand followers.

Coronavirus in the world

