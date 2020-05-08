By Flavia Pavanelli used to the shoe that Kendall Jenner loves her at the engagement party

At the beginning of February By Flavia Pavanelli it was proposed for her Junior Mendoza. And it seems that the boy does not get tired to surprise a loved one, you know? On Tuesday (the 11th), in which he, along with family members and friends of the empowering, gave him the greatest fright in the prepare a bridal shower a surprise.

Even though you don’t know the year, Flavia was dressed in a the visual is all white the higher the quality noivinha. The look was comprised of a top-modeling-the-shoulder neckline and the deep, the pants and the high waist with a button detail, and the bars are bent, and a scarpin with a brooch black.

In addition to the parts of stylish, one other thing caught our attention in the visual empowering: the shoes worn by all of the sophisticated brand Amina Muaddi is used for it, which is one of the models of little darlings to any one else, no one other than Kendall Jenner.

By Flavia Pavanelli, showing the details of the outfit with the shoe's designer

The top model loves to walk around wearing a transparent version of scarpin mule. The Fashionista, isn’t he?

Kendall Jenner wearing the scarpin transparente brand

What did you think of the new look for the Flavia?



