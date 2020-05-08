Caitlyn Jenner also confirms that Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have had a romance

Who remembers when they said that Harry Styles was dating Kendall Jenner, is a celebrity from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”? It is. The confirmation came in just now, so many years later, by the middle of Caitlyn Jenner, in an interview with the radio program “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp”. Questioned on the subject, she treated it as if it were common sense.

“I only met Harry once, in an event that is Defined by the. He was a gentleman. Kendall’s always spoken very well of him. I don’t know what happened,” he said to Caitlyn, suggesting that he would like to see them back together again. Harry and Kendall have something in the middle of the 2013 season.

The singer and model has never confirmed the story. Most recently, they were face-to-face on “the Late Late Show with James Corden” and had to answer questions about sensitive areas. Kendall, for example, to read a data sheet writing, “which song on your latest album, it’s about me?”. He refused to answer, and you had to eat the sperm of fish, such as the united states.