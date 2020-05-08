Cameron Boyce Sofia Carson revealed that without the late actor is unimaginable to think of another tape of “the Descendants”

Last July 6, actors and fans around the world were in shock after the sudden death of Cameron Boyce, star of the film “The descendants” and one of the faces of Disney.

After several months, the actress Sofia Carson, which shared roles with Boyce in “Descendants 3”he said in an interview to the magazine People I could not even imagine participating a new film related to this franchise after the death of his mate filming.

“You already know, is a difficult issue due to Cam [Cameron Boyce]could not imagine doing it without him”, also said the ambassador of the Cultural Foundation Latin Grammy. “I am honored that the people love both the franchise who want to another [cinta], but it is almost impossible to imagine it”, he added.

Also, Sofia Carson he stated that honors the image of Boyce, “all the days, always”. As you recall, the actor of 20 years died of a seizure while he slept, a product of epilepsy.

OVERWHELMING SUPPORT

On the other hand, according to the magazine People, Carson spoke about the support received by the followers of “The descendants” after the death of Boyce and he called it “overwhelming.”

“That was one of the first things I thought when we received the news: not only we lost someone, but the world lost someone who was so beloved” he said.

In addition, the actress of Disney added that it was wonderful to feel the support of all the people who admired the legacy of the young actor, especially for his family and the Foundation Cameron Boyce, created to provide support to young artists.

As you recall, “The descendants” it is a musical film starring Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart, who play the children of famous villains of Disney. The tape was premiered on Disney Channel in 2015.