Cameron Diaz comes back more athletic after giving birth

Cameron Diaz is one of the celebrities most airtight of the show and after her surprise debut as a mom in the beginning of the year, has left to see as never before during the quarantine period.

And is that the confinement forced by the pandemic coronavirus has given us a glimpse of the life of the celebrity. The actress has always been very skeptical with regard to social networking, but this time he did not hesitate to use them to share with their fans what they’ve been doing.

His recent publications have ceased to see that she regained her athletic figure.

Diaz was part of a challenge on Instagram in which he appears showing his fighting skills along with other actresses such as Drew Barrymore. Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie. Without a doubt, made it clear why it remains one of the Charlie’s Angels par excellence.

In addition, it surprised with a picture in which appears by an arc position, demonstrating his great flexibility.

The actress recalled its action scenes, in the company of his stunt double.

“I love being married, I love the company of my husband. Our complicity and friendship is everything.”

Without doubt, after the birth of the small Reddix, Cameron has been more active than ever. Of course the company of her husband Benji Madden, and the support of his brother-in-law Joel Madden and his wife Nicole, have allowed that the actress can focus on your physical and mental wellness.

Cameron Diaz surprised all her fans by reporting that she became a mother to his 47 years with her husband Benji Maddenwith someone who is married from 2015. Regardless of the age difference, both have grown together, under the idea of leading a life as far as possible from the public eye.

Now that he has been out of films for so many years, has been questioned about a possible return but Cameron are so happy with his family life and enjoying your maternity that you do not know if it will. Yes, he made it clear that she “never says never” so everything can happen.

