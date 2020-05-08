Casey Wilson will star in the comedy from HBO, Max – Delilah – Spoiler Time

The actress joins Jessica Rothe and Michael McKean in the pilot of a half hour Kapital Entertainment and Merman.

After an event that changed his life, the first step of Delilah (Rothe) to rebuild their lives is to introduce yourself to a complete stranger (McKean) that might or might not be his real father.

Wilson be construed to Margaret Childs-Austinthe daughter in the middle of the family Childs. She is the restorative of the family, a position that he loves and hates in the same way. The cast also includes Arthur Faxon, Nat, Faxon, and Nicole Byer.

Casey comes from starring Mrs. Fletcher, Marry Me and Happy Endings. In addition, he is currently filming the second season of Black Monday and recently made his debut as a director with the short Daddio in the Toronto Film Fest, who also starred alongside McKean.