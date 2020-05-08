Cast of “Friends” invites their fans to be part of the meeting of the series

From several months ago that the news of the reunion of the cast of “Friends” has fans pretty excited. And more now that they have announced the possibility of being able to go public and be part of this meeting.

So what was reported by the actors through their social networks, leaving open the invitation to be part of this reunion. “We invite you and five of your friends to join the six on the Stage 24. I know our guest staff in the audience for the filming of our meeting in HBO Max, as we remember the series and celebrate all the fun we had”wrote Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

All this was done as part of the charity campaign “All In Challenge” and other famous as Martin Scorsese or Gwyneth Paltrow have united these days. An initiative to help the most disadvantaged with the coronavirus, through a campaign of donations to organizations such as Americas Food Fund, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America or No Kid Hungry.

An experience that is sure to be unforgettable at the side of the iconic Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer).

All the actors shared this publication through social networks. Although the fandom in Spanish will be a lot more difficult to attend, what is certain is that this is a unique opportunity.

By the time it is not known the new date of the recording and release of the reunion, due to the limitations and the risks for the health crisis.