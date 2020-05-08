#CC19: the fusion of folk and r&b of Noah Cyrus

The music industry all the time renewing itself, with just 19 years old Noah Cyrus it is an example that talent has no age.

The Crown Capital 2019 is near, why not get lost to Noah Cyrus?

Noah Lindsey Cyrus, better known as Noah Cyrus is an actress and american singer.

Recognized by starring in the main role in the English version of the animated film of 2009 Gake no ue no Ponyo.

On their music side, Noah Cyrus, in 2016, released his debut single “Make Me (Cry)”with voices of Labrinth.

She is the youngest daughter of Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus and the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and Trace Cyrus.

To march 2017 made an appearance in the iheartradio Music Awards 2017, played their single “Make Me (Cry)” next to Labrinth.

In addition, he did a collaboration with the DJ Alan Walkerthe song is called All Falls Down.

In October of that same year, he released the duet Waiting with the young british singer of Indie Jake Buggat the request of her father, who is considered a fan of Bugg.

Without forgetting the song “Again” with the collaboration of the rapper XXXTentacion.

Here their best tracks:

The musical style of Noah Cyrus can be defined as indiepop with dyes R&B and of course, Countryinfluenced by his father

The last year made “The Good Cry Tour”their first tour throughout the American Union, and now it’s the turn of see it in the Crown Capital 2019.

According to critics, she has more talent than her sister Miley.

Will you go to see her at the Crown Capital?

