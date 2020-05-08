Celebrate the legacy of Don Roberto González Barrera with a ticket of the National Lottery





The mexicans have all the necessary features to create great stories of success, innovation and positive impact to the community. A great example of this was don Roberto González Barrera, founder of GRUMAthe company leader in the production of corn flour and tortillas worldwide. This entrepreneur born in monterrey believed so much in his country that was able to consolidate in addition to Banorteas one of the financial groups most important in Mexico.

These two great feats of business, and icons of companies proudly mexican show that don Roberto Gonzalez Barrera was a mexican copy made that Mexico is largest; a man who knew no limits or boundaries. A true leader is mexican.

For that reason, at the headquarters of the National Lottery for Public Assistance will celebrate its tenacity, and leadership with a special edition of the ticket that will be drawn on the 13th of November 2019.

Image: National Lottery for Public Assistance

What was the legacy of don Roberto González Barrera?

He was born September 1, 1930 in Cerralvo, Nuevo León. His life was an example of hard work and constant improvement that left us with 7 great lessons:

1. “The vision and perseverance have no age”

From a very young age was shown to have the entrepreneurial spirit when they started their first “business”, a drawer, shoe-shine, at eight years of age. Business that later grew renting drawers bolero their cousins and friends, though this was to have competition. For this reason, he invented a package differential, where the boleada included an errand; either go for the morning paper, take the hot coffee or do an errand. From that moment came out to showcase their skills in entrepreneurial and natural-born salesman, making it clear that when you fight honestly for an ideal, conquered achievements that seem impossible

2. “The best decisions are the ones that leave you locked in the fear, locked and double locked”

It all started when the young Roberto González Barrera, visiting a friend in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, discovered a small mill that produced 18 tons monthly of corn flour. Without thinking twice, and with a great vision of the future, decided to buy it to start a new company.

Ran in 1948 when Don Roberto with his father, Roberto M González Gutiérrez, a man of work, engineer and researcher born, they had the great dream to modernize the oldest tradition of the country, the production of dough and tortillas by solving the conservation of mass of nixtamal.

3. “Successful people are ordinary people with exceptional ideas”

With effort, dedication, research, work, and not a few sacrifices, in may of 1949 in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon, Don Roberto González Barrera and his father, founded the first manufacturing plant of corn flour nixtamalizado of the world. Created a brand that today is present in millions of homes: Masecabefore Nixharina. Maseca was the name Don Roberto gave to this revolutionary product, whose origin comes from Mass-to-Dry, i.e., corn flour, dehydrated. So, not only were able to improve the quality of the corn flour, but in just six years they came to produce up to 150 tons monthly.

4. “When talent is short, the achievements are multiplied”

His great business vision, your gift of people and their entrepreneurial spirit, would lead to Don Roberto in 1961 to Chihuahua, where in July of that year broke Molinos Azteca de Chihuahua, using technology and tip designs. To achieve great success, it is imperative to the talent and hard work in equipment. So he joined GRUMA one of its most important pillars, the engineer Manuel Rubio Portilla, talented professional with their knowledge in research and technology strengthens the company to conquer a market that had only consumed tortillas-made the traditional way.

With the plant of corn flour, of Ciudad Obregon in Sonora, the plant in Rio Bravo in Tamaulipas, the other in Michoacán and of Molinos Azteca Guadalupe, Nuevo León, in the decade of the sixties, the dream of Don Roberto González Barrera had already begun to take shape and grow before your eyes. GRUMA was already a business reality consolidated in Mexico with seven plants.

5. “The mexicans greatest are those who never settle”

Costa Rica was the first country where they open operations outside of Mexico in 1973. From that moment on, GRUMA begins a steady expansion through the years coming up to the time of his death, nearly 100 plants in various countries of America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, becoming the undisputed leader in the production of corn flour and tortillas worldwide. In this way, Roberto Gonzales Barrera, put the name of Mexico at the top of the world, shining as an entrepreneur, working with intensity, managing to transcend himself every day, reaching beyond their own dreams.

Image: Courtesy

6. “The biggest risk is not taking risks in life”

His vision and great love for Mexico, led by Don Roberto González Barrera in 1992 to venture into the financial world by acquiring Banorte, which was then a local bank and in a very few years, was able to consolidate a strong presence at the national level. In a time where banking was dominated by foreign banks, Don Roberto, breaking all the schemes, he went out of his comfort zone in the universe of food, the corn and the tortillas where he was the highest representative worldwide, to convert to Banorte in the Bank Deposit to Mexico, competing face to face with the largest foreign banks and the powerful.

7. “To move forward, mexicans should support the mexican people”

Recognized as a great philanthropist, Don Roberto González Barrera, saw from a very small example at home, his mother helped him to heal the sick, and her father supported with all necessary things, so as he detonates his great vocation of solidarity for others. He founded the Board of trustees for the Promotion of Education and health Care Cerralvo, Fundación GRUMA and Fundación Banorte. Through these large charitable institutions, their sense of social responsibility took on extraordinary dimensions, helping millions of mexicans to focus its commitment to nutrition, education, and the ecological impact. In situations of natural disaster, was the first to help with food and financial support through the Foundations GRUMA and Banorte. Invented the aid trucks called “Tortimóviles” where they prepared tortillas at the moment helping to nourish the affected people. The generosity of Don Roberto was during his life, the complement of his success.