Cenapop · Scarlett Johansson declares herself to the groom-to-live-and gives a big kiss for the program

Scarlett Johansson was invited to the principal’s episode of Saturday Night Live yesterday (14/12), and took the opportunity to make a statement to the groom, and Colin Jost.

The actress, 35 years of age he met Jost, 37, while he was attending the same program in the fall of 2017. They noivaram in the middle of the year, and they met again on the stage of the iconic comedy program, one of the most traditional of the United States of america.

During his monologue in the opening, Scarlett said: “It’s so good to be back introducing you to the SNL’s for the sixth time. For the sixth time, is less stressful on the farm. If the show is bad, what are they going to do? Lay off my boyfriend?”, a joke.

Then, several of the cast members of the program have appeared in the speech of Scarlett, including Jost. “Don’t worry, I am sure of it!”, he had to say. In front of her, she said: “I have a lot of friends here! I met the love of my life!” and gave her a kiss on the groom.

They are the parents of a novel, very low – profile- so much so that the engagement of them was only confirmed by a rep for the actress, Marcel Pariseau. A few days later, she showed the diamond ring with yellow, which has Jost at Comic-Con on July 20. It will be the third marriage for Johansson and one of the first Jost: she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and then with Romain Dauriac in between 2014 and 2017.