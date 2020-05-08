Charlotte Flair attacks betrayal of Rhea Ripley before Wrestlemania 36 [VIDEO] | FOX ACTION, WWE Network and Pay-per-view (PPV) Today

This 4 and April 5 will be developed WrestleMania 36 via FOX ACTION, WWE Network and Pay-per-view (PPV). Bocon.pe will take you minute-to-minute LIVE and Direct around the event. Struggles as the Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman; Brock Lesnar vs Drew Mcintyre; Manhandled the undertaker vs AJ Styles will be expected, as also the winner of the Royal Rumble Match Female. Charlotte Flair with the champion of NXT, Rhea Ripley.

In the latest edition of RAWRhea Ripley was surprised and attacked off guard when he came to the arena. Flair fired a kick in the back, Rhea directly against a metal door. Authorities WWE had to intervene to prevent more serious consequences.

“Hey rookie, see you at Wrestlemania….Whoooo”threatened the diva WWE. Seconds later, the superstar had replied: “of Course, I’ll see you there.”

As you recall, WWE Wrestlemania 36 was suspended by the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the world and the united States. Roman Reigns he refused to fight with Bill Goldberg due to the fear of being infected with the virus.