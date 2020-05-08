Charlotte Flair to Rhea Ripley: I Want to pass on my knowledge

Everything is ready for WrestleMania 36, which will have a very special appeal and that will make history: the Championship Women’s NXT will be in game.

Charlotte Flair will pursue for the second time in his career this title, of the today is already the third brand of WWE.

► Charlotte Flair to Rhea Ripley

But this struggle does not only serve to give a push to the WWE, but also to Ripley. Or, at least, that is what you are looking for out of the ring the daughter of Ric Flair.

So he said to Darryn Bonthuys in a recent interview for Critical Hit Entertainment:

“I remember that, in 2015, I had the opportunity to face Nikki Bella. She taught me a lot about what it means to be a Superstar and had already made a name for herselftaking that platform.

“Then, from a personal point of view, I am anxious to give some of my knowledge to Rhea on the biggest stage of all. Because I refer to myself as Miss WrestleMania! WrestleMania is my favorite show of the year, but, I also believe that it will not be ready to compete in it, until you’re ready. Until you reach it, until you’ve swum or you’re sunk.

“I think that Rhea has everything you need to surprise the world and I also hope to give you that opportunity and humiliate the victimbecause , what do you think about it? Does what she thinks is that you can hold the title that I put on the map in my program, in my ring and in my scenario”.

“I’m going to take possession of this pueblucho. Look at me do you bow down before me.”