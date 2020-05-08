Charlotte Flair vs Simone Johnson: Ric Flair proposes to combat

This week, Charlotte Flair beat Bianca Belair in NXT. A good step prior to your showdown with Rhea Ripley for the Championship Women’s NXT in WrestleMania 36. But there is still a long road ahead until that happens, so it is assumed that the hostilities between these three fighters are going to continue. And may “The Queen” has more stories to tell in the yellow mark and after the great event.

► Charlotte Flair vs Simone Johnson, do in the future?

When we did this list of who could face the 11-time champion if he stays to fight on the show Wednesday, we do not include Simone Johnsonfor obvious reasons. This is just beginning his career on the stringed and it would not make sense to include it when we talk about fighters who are just now on the front page or close to the same. However, Ric Flair think your daughter could face coming soon to the daughter of The Rock.

The two-time member of the Hall of Fame he made this statement when he met recently with TMZ:

“I am sure that they have been passed by the head. May occur in the future and it would be phenomenal. Simone is a beautiful girl but still have to train a lot and right now there are many big stars. Simone is coming and one day you will be in that position. If you have the genetics [de The Rock] you should do this for marvel“.

And if both had a rivalry would be huge his two dads were present with them and you had the chance to do some promos. Obviously, Charlotte did not need to Ric at this point in his career. And you may one day Simone to The Rock. However, a hand-to-hand between the two fighters at “The Showcase of the Immortals” with the two legends in their corners, it would be great.