Charlotte Flair warns Corey Graves: “Be careful”

We will never know if he continued with his career as a wrestler in WWE right now would rank as one of the best talkers in the company, one of the best doing promos. We’re not going to compare it with anyone else, everyone who follows the same knows to whom we could mention, but without a doubt, Corey Graves was one of the most talented on the mic when he was in NXT. Not for nothing it became a commentator once he had to withdraw from the stringed, as well as not for nothing they give him his own podcast, After the Bell.

In the same give him some freedom to talk about any topic, within a few parameters, related to what is happening, has happened or will happen in the company. If we Charlotte Flair in all likelihood many of you will remember these words of Graves:

“Strange to The Queen, my Queen, the villain that kicked the rear to the entire world because it is the best. I don’t know how they’re going to bring back. I don’t think that is something difficult to fix, but it is necessary for it to return. Either that, or stop that Charlotte Flair is taking a break. Let is take some time off and disappear from the public eye for a few months. We all remember why miss Charlotte Flair. To remind everyone who is Charlotte Flair“.

► Charlotte Flair warns Corey Graves

In the last few months, since I started working again on the yellow mark, “The Queen” has recovered some of its momentum. For different reasons, which go by having an opponent that has never had, which is also the Champion in NXT, until he has been able to forget about the frames repetitive of the other shows. But it seems that it has not been until now when he heard these statements of his partner.

Be careful what you wish for… pic.twitter.com/NCtetF0nU0 — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 31, 2020

“Be careful what you wish for…“.

Or maybe you wanted to respond now that he thought of his time taking advantage of that will way of one of the battles most important of his career, which is poised to become again the queen yellow. In addition, he also did this other posting:

NXT is our third brand and has grown so much since I left. So, my question for you guys is this: When Rhea bows down, is that #11 or nah? — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 1, 2020

“NXT is our third brand and has grown a lot since I left. My question to you is this: when Rhea kneel before me, what will be the number 11 or not?“.

It seems that the fighter refers to the fact that it will be his eleventh reign within the company. And the truth is that yes. Yes if we do not take into account the Championship of the Divasthat a time to this part you are forgetting him. It is true that not represents the best stage of the women in the company, but it existed and should be mentioned because every one of his owners worked hard to get it in your time. Therefore, at least personally, Charlotte is now 11-time champion. If he triumphs this weekend in WrestleMania 36 will be getting his senior title.

