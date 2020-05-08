Check out our list of all the live and concert virtual view from home (updated)

With venues and bars are closed throughout the world, here is the guide for you to enjoy the best live music.

As nations adjust to a new reality under quarantine in the midst of the pandemic of the coronavirus, a huge amount of artists and musical institutions are offering online shows to share the joy of music in times of crisis.

You can see a lot of things from your chair without running any risk. Check our list of music events for you to see from your house.

The music follows:

June 6: Lady Gaga, BTS and Barack Obama give a speech during the virtual start “Dear Class of 2020” on YouTube. You will also be Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland and more. The calendar will be announced on the 17th of may; the event can be viewed on YouTube.

May 15: Miley Cyrus will sing ‘The Climb’ on Facebook and Instagram for the event to Celebrate the Class of 2020 in honor of in honor of the graduates of last year, who have cancelled the graduation ceremony due to the pandemic. You will also be Lil Nas X, Awkwafina and Oprah Winfre, among others. Starts at 2:00 p. m. EST and will be stremeado by Facebook.

May 10,: this Sunday, the Movistar Fri Music presents Divided in Mar del Plata from 21h for the official social media of Movistar.

Quilmes Rock

9 and 10 may: the Quilmes Rock you will have your online edition with artists such as Vicentico, Gustavo Santaolalla, Turf, Front, The Tablets of the Grandfather, ratones Paranoicos, Balls, Attack, 77 and Babasónicos. You can watch live at 18hs through the official account of YouTube Quilmes Beer.

Movistar Fri Music

May 7: the punk rockers The Frights they will play in the page of Instagram of Doc Martens’ at 6:00 p. m. EST.

Houseparty will organize a prom-in free D-Nice, and Zack Bia at 8 p. m. EST. See more information here.

Lauren Mascitti and Shawn Camp play Martin Guitar Presents Jam In Place at 7 p. m. ET.

Indigo Girls has confirmed a concert and a series of questions and answers, live webcast every Thursday in may (7, 14, 21) at 7 p. m. EST (Facebook Live and Instagram Live). The concert of the 14 may will include a donation option with all the income for the charity.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day receives Mac DeMarco at 1:00 p. m. PST.

May 6: the festival’s global four-hour Asia Rising Forever begins at 8:00 p. m. EST in the pages of 88rising on YouTube and Twitter . The event will feature interviews, games and performances from artists such as Yuna, Audrey Nuna, Josh Pan, Not Vacation, and many more. Hosted by Dumbfoundead, the live event will benefit the asian american non-profit Advancing Justice.

Third Street Music School Settlement will be a gala virtual at 6:30 p. m. EST with a performance by Jason Mraz. Mraz, Cyndi Lauper, the composer / violinist Jessie Montgomery, the designer Zac Posen, and the global director of YouTube music Lyor Cohen will be honored. The students of Third Street, will also act.

Wiz Khalifa will present a show of virtual reality with new music, and more in Oculus Venues at 7:00 p. m. ET from his home in Los Angeles. Produced by Supersphere, the performance will be broadcast live on Oculus Venues. Fans can pre-register here.

Pickathon presents Concert A Day is the host of Black Mountain at 1:00 p. m. PST.

Dave Matthews Band will be part of the “DMB Drive-In” every Wednesday at 8 p. m. EST here, featuring a live show from the archive of the band.

May 5: Diplo and Dillon Francis will be featured as part of the benefit concert Corona’s #CincoatHome. For every person that tunes in, Crown will donate a dollar — up to $500,000 — to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The live starts at 9:00 p. m. EST on Twitter Live Nation’s.

21 Savage and DJ Marc B will be added to your vivo with Tequila Avion to 8:00 p. m. EST to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the brand’s Instagram page. 21 Savage will play songs and answer questions from the fans.

The Deftones will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Diamond Eyes with a listening party on YouTube. They will spend the time with their fans, begins at 9:00 p. m. EST.

The Grammy Museum will host a bilingual event on Instagram Live – in English and Spanish – to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. It will be between 2-3 p. m. PT in the Instagram of Grammy Museum, will present to the co-founder of Flor De Toloache, Mireya Ramos, Aureo Vaqueiro and the hostess will be Frances, the founder of Noisy.

1800 Tequila will launch the “Live from the inside”, a series of new live broadcasts that “encourages fans to stay at home, watch live entertainment and enjoy a coktail refreshing”. The transmission weekly presented to Lauren Jauregui, Westside Boogie, Kiana Ledé and Chika, with appearances of Jauregui today at 9:00 p. m. EST via Instagram Live.

Matty Healy (The 1975) will launch a podcast with Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon, Conor Oberst, Mike Kinsella of American Football, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and more. The first episode, with Eno, is today at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Mitchell Tenpenny will play live for the campaign “There’s Comfort in Giving” of Cracker Barrel.

Toby Keith has been hosting The Furniture Store Guitar Sessions, where he plays different songs every day.

BeachLife Festival and Horseshoe will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with sets of Russ Rankin of Good Riddance, Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth, Moi Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Davey Allen, Gavin Heaney of Latch Key Kid, Kira Lingman and V Towers, Ron Artis II, and Tom Freund. The event will be at 5 p. m. PST.

Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, will be performing at Martin Guitar Presents Jam In Place at 8 p. m. ET.

Ozomatli will be a Cinco de Mayo live stream fundraiser for the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation to 5 p. m. PT. The live is free but with prior registration. Fans can access to an “after party” and other goodies by donating.

LiveXLive Presents: Hot Chelle Rae will be live here at 5 p. m. PST.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day will be Joan Shelley at 1:00 p. m. PST.

May 4: Questlove will be the host of the live series of concerts Northwell Health’s #HealthcareHeroes at 7:00 p. m. EST. Miralo by YouTube Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also see the website of Northwell Health’s and The Roots’ YouTube.

Florence + the Machine will be playing at the celebration of Vogue‘s virtual Met Gala, “A Moment With the Met.” The show will be followed by a DJ set from Virgil Abloh. You will see in the YouTube Vogueit starts at 6:00 p. m. EST.

The New York Guitar Festival will be live performances starting at 4:00 p. m. EST each day from his YouTube channel. The event will begin with Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal on may 4. The festival continues daily and ends on the 15 of may. The donations will benefit the fund, MusiCares COVID-19.May 3: the living of Columbia continue with Lauren Jauregui on Instagram at 3:33 p. m. EST; Diplo at 4:00 p. m. EST and John Mayer at 10:00 p. m. EST on Instagram.