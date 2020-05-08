Cindy Crawford paralyzes the sale of one of his houses in Malibu for the ‘fault’ of the coronavirus

Related news

Rande Gerber (57 years old) and Cindy Crawford (54) have not been able to close the sale that they had planned for one of its mansions of Malibu, California. As reported by the news portal TMZthe couple has decided to roll back this treatment before the health crisis that is living the world of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

And that is, the buyers of this luxurious dwelling were a couple of europeans that had been made with the house by $ 6.5 million. Faced with the impossibility of travel to the united States by the restrictions imposed by the u.s. government, the buyers have been in contact with the top model and her husband to have to back up this treatment, because it was not the best time to carry it out.

The couple decided to reverse this sale and to restore in full the deposit that they had been delivered. A decision taken by mutual agreement because for Cindy and Rande “we’re all in this together”according to detailed the said news portal. Rande and Cindy wore time trying to sell one of the houses they own in Malibu, not in living, but in a nearby property which they have had for years. To do this, they came to close a deal with the aforementioned couple, european, and were willing to sell for a good price.

Another sale and a purchase

Marriage in mount JALEOS next to the house that sold in 2018.

Gtres

Be that as it may, marriage has acted with the responsibility that is required in these times are so complicated. It should be remembered that this is not the first property on Malibu both of which are undone. In 2018 managed to sell another mansion that had. Then, the model and her husband first asked for it € 52 million, but finally sold for 39 million, a price somewhat lower than the initial. The house had 488 square meters, divided in four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court and swimming pool. It was the usual home of the Gerber-Crawford, a marriage that, by 2018, held its twenty-year anniversary of married. In this house, is where the model and the businessman raised their two children, Presley and Kaia.

In 2019, reported that Cindy bought an impressive mansion located in The Fifth, one of the urbanizations most exclusive and expensive of the Coachella valley (California). The spectacular mansion has a interior design is comfortable and easy, it fits very well to the style of supermodel. With panoramic views of the mountains and 557 square metres, distributed in a single plant, it was a good property deal for the couple, since they paid for it 4.800.000 eurosclose to a million euros less than was asked for his previous owner.

Cindy and the family

A year ago, the model spoke of her children, calling for lost forgiveness for having grown up in a famous family. Despite the complexity of the fame, assured Cindy that her daughter Kaia is struggling to engage in the world of fashion. Also, it addressed how their children relate with the social networks: “they Grew up with it. Are digital natives. It’s like your mother tongue. I didn’t grow up with my friends on Snapchat. I do not understand this tool, but for her, it is something natural and will not intimidate you as to me.”

The son of Crawford, Presley it is also dedicated to the world of fashion. “Raising your children is always hard,” admitted. “In every phase of their lives you want to teach them things. Many times they do not hear, but see what you do and I think that is key. If you treat people with respect and with good manners, they also do it automatically,” he noted. “I’ve tried to educate them by preaching with the example. That does not mean that they are angels. Understand that growing up in a famous family has added a lot of pressure, in addition to in the digital age. Sometimes I ask for forgivenessbecause I with 20 years only thought about myself and didn’t think how my actions would affect my kids”, he claimed. “With luck expect to learn about how you’ve managed you, but they have to take their own path”, apostillaba.

The 29 of may 1998 on a beach in the Bahamas, Cindy Crawford was again married, after a marriage frustrated with the actor Richard Gere (70). The model and businessman Rande Gerber gave the ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony. Since then, the couple has become a tandem indestructible who enjoy to come together and demonstrate their complicity wherever they go. In fact, their profiles Instagram have become a symbol of your love. Both Cindy Crawford as Rande Gerber have not hesitated to pick up images representative of your relationship, but also with messages mutual very emotive.

[Más información: Cindy Crawford: “He pedido perdón a mis hijos por crecer en una familia famosa”]