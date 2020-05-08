Cindy Crawford the reason that almost takes their iconic moon

This was revealed in a conversation with his colleague and friend Naomi Campbellthat is taking advantage of these days to record a talk show from his home and in which has participated the model of 54 years as a guest.

“When I went to my first modeling agency in Chicago I was told that I had to take off the mole if he wanted to find work. It was an agency very little girl, I don’t even remember the name. When I told my mother, she told me to do what I want, but I think because I didn’t know if this is going to let me scar and, above all, because that was a brand that I was special”, he explained Crawford.

After evaluating both options, at the end, Cindy decided to leave her mole where he was. He hoped that those who do not like it they could remove or disguise in some way. “The case is that there is a lunar plain, not be covered with makeup. So in my first job in Japan yes they eliminated him touching up the photos in a digital way,” he revealed.