Cobie Smulders adapts hit How I Met Your Mother in times of coronavirus

LISTEN TO OASIS FM LIVE

In times of coronavirus, the canadian actress Cobie Smulders he revived a hit of the series How I Met Your Mother, “Let’s Go To The Mall”who in the series played with the alter ego of his character, Robin Sparkles.

However, the interpretation was not accurate to the original topic, but who adapted to the times we are living in the world of a pandemic that the call has been to stay in the houses to protect us from the contagion of covid-19.

“Let’s All Stay At Home” (“Let’s stay all in the house”), is the name of the new song that Smulders played on the piano, and that, as detailed in the publication in your account of Instagram, it was written by the creators of the series Craig Thomas and Carter Bays.