Cobie Smulders is in addition to the adaptation of ABC – Stumptown – Spoiler Time

The actress Cobie Smulders, known for playing Robin in How I Met Your Mother and by his role Mary Hill in the Movie universe of Marvel, just clocking in for the pilot Stumptownthe graphic novel Oni Press that will be adapted by ABC.

Written by Greg Rucka and with the illustrations of Matthew Southworth, the comic follows Dex Parisian (Smulders), a veteran of the u.s. Army strong, assertive, and without apology, who works as a researcher in the private Portland, Oregon. With a personal story complicated and without anyone to rely on, solves the problems of other people with a blind eye towards her.

“Dex is a heroine smart and unlucky that you can’t unfollow”, said the actress. “After having been an official of Military Intelligence given abroad, Dex now he is back in his home in Portland, unable to keep a stable job, spinning your wheels, piling up gambling debts, expecting the problems to achieve”.

The creators of the graphic novel will serve as executive producers alongside Jason Richman (Detroit 1-8-7) and Ruben Fleischer (Venom).