Cobie Smulders revive “Robin Sparkles” and sings for the quarantine

UNITED STATES.- Cobie Smulders revived his character pop star canadian of the eighties, Robin Sparkles, with a presentation on Instagram that reminded them all to stay at home during this contingency.

The actress sat down at his piano to interpret the song “Let’s Go to the Mall” with an adaptation focused on the social isolation due to the Covid-19.

The creators of the show, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, wrote new lyrics replacing the iconic single by a rotation according to the current situation.

With a true spirit of Robin, Smulders sings it with the accent canadian for all fans of the series “How I Met Your Mother” .

In place of the rhythm pop usual the eighties that Robin Sparkles was known, Brian Kim, who helped compose the song originally, reworked in a version for piano.

Smulders revived the character to ask his fans to donate to charities associated with the coronavirus as Save The Children, Canada Helps, and the Daily Bread Foodbank.

With information of the Rolling Stones