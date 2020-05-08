Colin Trevorrow reveals the title of the new movie of Jurassic World

A few days ago, Chris Pratt he had confessed that the third installment of Jurassic World would be the final closure to the saga. In addition, he said that the original cast of Jurassic Park was also to be present in this film.

Now, who spoke of the film is its director Colin Trevorrow. Let us remember that Colin was the director of the first installment, but the second was in charge of J. A. Bayona. However, Trevorrow is the screenwriter of the trilogy complete.

Jurassic World 3 is estrenarà the June 10, 2021 in the entire world

Without give more laps, the director confirmed that the third installment will be called “Jurassic World: Dominion”. With a photo on its Twitter account, confirmed that filming began on Monday, February 24.

Alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the main cast will feature Laura Dern, Jake Johnson and Sam Neill, among others.