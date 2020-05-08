Crying, Kim Kardashian! Oswaldo Montenegro-viraliza na web flat color, and yield comparisons to be hilarious, come see!!!

Decorations and clean-please, please, please, do not disturb your friends. This week, Oswaldo Montenegro, viralizou on the web for pictures of your house. On the web, many have been wondering, with all the walls color of the room from the musician, producing a large knock-on effect and other social networks.

It all started last Sunday (03), when Montenegro has shared a video with his boy was written before the quarantine. At the beginning of the set, in a room, all colored, appeared for a few seconds. But, in spite of the short scenes have nothing to talk about! Take a look at it:

A little later, in a tweet, with the image of the artist in the room has reached thousands of liked-and the reactions of the shock of it all. “I’m completely hopeless with the apartment Oswaldo Montenegro. Imagine living in the chaos of the visual, and don’t have a second’s peace in any room of your home. I’d freak out at the first of the weeksaid Marina Barbieri. Take a look at:

😱😱 pic.twitter.com/zVgBz70pIF — Marina (@amarinabarbieri) May 7, 2020

The publication is just viralizou, with many identifying to some of the details are peculiar to within the walls, such as the smiley face drawn on the ceiling. Or better: the Wilson print on the ceiling. And here, Wilson?!

To wake up and face the Wilson’s in the ceiling to be great. pic.twitter.com/KvP1hYI50k — 🌌 (@rafae_holanda) May 7, 2020

you wake up every day with a smile, these can️ pic.twitter.com/yi0PMdkJIS — sex, lying, using drugs (@m_r_q_s) May 7, 2020

There are also those who have found the climate similar to that of the work of his that of Edvard Munch.

I found the room very warm. It’s like living in Your life! pic.twitter.com/Yx5ZGR2agV — llmuniz (@llmuniz) May 7, 2020

A lot of people thought that this concept would substitute for the dreaded ‘White Room’ on the “Big Brother Brasil”. That is, the idea appeals to Boninho, and the Big Boss?

WEEK 21 you can replacing the dreaded White Room for the casa de Oswaldo Montenegro, make sure you understand https://t.co/NOoJmvcI4k — vic (@borboletando) May 7, 2020

Also, there has been no shortage of comparisons to… To a user, the room, the Ioc might just as well be located in any of the university of Brazil, in line with the aesthetics and the vibe of the thousands of other academics.

the oswaldo montenegro who has lived in an academic center https://t.co/bBV3qYCInJ — manuela (@manulism) May 7, 2020

Or, you can say that he lives in an eternal breeze numbing?

The guy lives in a LSD. — Fagner Torres (@TorresFagner) May 7, 2020

And it was impossible to compare the casa de Oswaldo Montenegro to the house of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. It’s impossible to deny, that the two are on opposite ends between the blank and the explosion of the psychedelic rainbow. With them, it’s either 8 or 80. Own it:

the house on the west, and the kim, and of oswaldo montenegro of the two, at a speed of 80 km/h, pic.twitter.com/xNePzJ6wSu — george (@jrrrrg) May 7, 2020

In any case, many of you don’t like it from the reviews and comments about the the apartment of an artist. Many netizens came to the defense of Montenegro, explaining that the painting of these walls, it’s like a safety valve therapy and the world”.

“Oswaldo Montenegro-you have a diagnosis of intellectual disability for years, he has held the apartment for HIM is what keeps HIM from going crazy, to the point of going to a hospital. I think it’s a fucking lack of respect for pick up in the back of the guy, and talk about things as they said in that tweet”shot of a Twitter user.

oswaldo montenegro has a diagnosis of a lack of an intellectual the years, he already said that HIS apartment is the one that prevents HIM from going crazy to the point of going to a hospital. I think it’s a fucking lack of respect for pick up in the back of the guy, and talk about things, as said in this tweet https://t.co/QsycHRF3Yl — covictor19 (@jotavetoledo) May 7, 2020

The other profile, he recalled a time when the artist himself has explained the meaning behind the painting. “I have met with him several times in the airport and in one of those meetings, he told me the story of this wall. It’s kind of a consultation with the therapist: he’s going to go there, they draw up the declarations, and from time to time, he will paint everything white and start all over again. It is a cleansing of the mind”in the world.

I have met him several times in the airport and in one of those meetings, he told me the story of this wall is rs. It’s kind of a consultation with the therapist: he’s going to go there, they draw up the declarations, and from time to time, he will paint everything white and start all over again. It is a cleansing of the mind — Eulalia Correa (@gceulalia) May 7, 2020

Chaos or not, each and every with its own bedroom, right? Let the International express! We love the creativity! Lol, In 2010, the voice of the “Half” opened the door of her home at “Terrific”, giving the reasons why they decided to do the “reforminha” home, sweet home. Watch: