Demi Rose had to ‘apologize’ after sharing a cheeky video on Instagram

The English model Demi Rose has a legion of fans on Instagram, which tend to be more aware of their travel around the world. She shares snapshots of breathtaking views, your lifestyle and of course, your dazzling figure.

In this opportunity, Demi Rose caused an uproar on social networks after posting on Instagram a video recorded in Ibiza, Spain, in which he displays his charms while walking down a street in the island wearing a sarong transparent that leaves a glimpse of the elegant thong that highlights their toned attributes, the fruit of his hard work in the gym.

“I’m sorry (girls) if their boyfriends are watching”, is the text that accompanies the video, and that has caused uproar among her fans at the viralizarse the message and it is that leaves much to the imagination of the boys.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ON INSTAGRAM ABOUT THE VIDEO OF DEMI ROSE?

The video in question stacks up to far more than 4.7 million views and the opinions of the followers are mostly positive, as the fans appreciate the time and effort that Demi Rose dedicated to pleasing them.

“I will ask my boyfriend if he has seen your post and but I will show it me,” wrote a follower @siara_m. The reasons are obvious.

BY IMAGES SUCH AS THESE DEMI ROSE HAS OVER 12 MILLION FOLLOWERS