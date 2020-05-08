Different rumors about who is Awkwafina in the film Shang-Chi

At the last Comic con of San Diego 2019 will be unveiled in an official manner, three cast members of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though it only revealed the role they will play two of them. Simu Liu will be Shang-Chi, and Tony Leung will be the Mandarin. The third, or the third, is Awkwafina, whose character remains a secret for some reason.

Before the event, leaked a few announcements of casting for the film, and there was one that described a female character as a loyal soldier of the Mandarin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of Fu-Manchu, something that will not happen in the movie. The rumors suggest that the Mandarin could be the father of Shang-Chi, and with that in mind, the soldier could well be Fah Lo Suee.

In the comics, Fah Lo Suee was the daughter of Fu-Manchu, and was not at all well with his brother, Shang-Chi. This could be moved also to the big screen, with the change to the Mandarin in the place of Fu-Manchu.

On the other hand, we have that recently it has been claimed that we will see in the film a version of Clive Reston. With Reston in the film, something that might happen peacefully, there is the possibility that also appears Leiko Wu as an ally of Reston and Shang-Chi. However, the description of the casting does not fit with Wu, since this has never been a loyal soldier of anyone.

By the time they are all speculations, but with the start of the production in Australia so close, it is possible that soon we get more official information. Maybe on the upcoming D23 Expo 2019?