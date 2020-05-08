Do natural makeup and suitable for the holidays? Yes, with the gesture magic of Adriana Lima

When it comes to the holiday season, there are many that are trying new beauty looks with those who had not dared yet. The eye shadows in key ‘glitter’, smoked extra intense or the labial in the more vivid colors are the best excuse to take up the holiday spirit. So what explains the study of Birchbox, which asserts that, for example, 49% of the Spanish test a few smokey eyes in the upcoming dates. However, also there is an option equally spectacular for those that have always preferred a natural makeup. The supermodel Adriana Lima went last night to an event in New York city leading the trend of beauty most simple of all, and even so manages to transform your look in the best bet for this Christmas. What your secret? A few false eyelashes that capture all the attention in the look.



VIEW GALLERY





To recreate the makeup hypnotic of the brazilian don’t need to be an expert blending eye shadows or have a steady hand to draw with mastery of the eyeliner. The key to the look of Adriana are the false eyelashes that you get the feeling that the own are longer and more dense by nature. The trick is to choose a style of strap-less dramatic, bet on the naturalness, to avoid a finish that’s too artificial.

You can find false eyelashes with designs that mimic the look of the natural as of the supermodel. A good example are Lash Natural Show Impact of Make Up Forever, made of synthetic fibers for a silky finish and thick; or From Santa With Love in Essence, a limited edition for Christmas that integrates with one’s own lashes with a very flattering fit; finally, the Deluxe Pack of Ardell includes two pairs of falsies that can be used more than once.



VIEW GALLERY





And for those who want a something more durable, lash extensions are the best solution to wear a look of impact 24 hours a day. In the centers Lahes & Go offer different finishes (1D, 2D, 3D or 5D) depending on the level of density and length to your choice and also adapt the color, the diameter or the curvature of its hairpieces to achieve a result as. The extensions last perfect about a month and after that time you can withdraw or replenish it again in the living room.



