Dominion reveals the return of a key character

The production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been disrupted by the pandemic coronavirus. It is difficult to know when to resume the shooting, but the material of the recording up to now has already made an important revelation: a photo of the set has revealed the return of a key character in Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen.

The previous movie reveals that Maisie Lockwood is a clone of the deceased daughter of Benjamin Lockwood. Its fate in the franchise was in the air, but a picture from the shoot shared by director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed its target.

“For all the professionals in the world of film, television, entertainment and the arts, join the challenge of posting a picture of your work. Only a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a photo,” she wrote alongside the snapshot, which looks to the young actress Isabella Sermon through a screen.

At the end of the tape for the small-scale along with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), after the dinosaurs manage to escape the park wreaking havoc. The snapshot does not provide data about the plot, beyond the presence of Maisie in a snowy landscape.

In addition to the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill also back in the roles that they performed in the original Jurassic Park, released in 1993. Despite the crisis of the COVID-19, the release of Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for the 11th of June 2021, and by the time Universal has not changed its date.