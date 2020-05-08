Dove Cameron breaks the heart with its summary of the year in which it appears Cameron Boyce

The actress Dove Cameron he began to succeed on the big screen thanks to his role in ‘The Descendants’ next to Cameron Boycewho was your best friend in the wake of this interpretation. But the 20-year-old died due to an attack of epilepsy while he slept the past 6 July 2019 in his Los Angeles home, leaving truncated a friendship of over 4 years.

Dove Cameron has suffered since then, his absence and so has expressed on numerous occasions through social networks. In fact, this sudden loss we generated a enormous pain they had to overcome by going to therapy as she herself acknowledged.

Now, once left behind the year that so many joys and sorrows has given him, the actress has made a summary the same in Instagram in that the photos with his good friend Cameron Boyce dwarf of all his successes. We show you the moving images in the video above.

