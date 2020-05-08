¡Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning will be twins in ‘The Nightingale’!

They are talented, have a great style to wear, they are sisters and now we also will be twins in a new movie! Although it was rumored that Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning were fought and that there was a great rivalry between them, these celebs are about to deny these rumors on the big screen and prove that together they can shine even more than separate.

What is the name of the new movie of Elle and Dakota Fanning?

‘The Nightingale’ is the name that will be this film and it is very likely that in its adaptation to the Spanish call ‘The Nightingale’.

What will ‘The Nightingale’?

The film it is inspired in the famous novel ‘The Nightingale’ by Kristin Hannah and is based on actual events. This story it is set in the start of the Second World War and revolves around two twin sisters French trying to survive the German occupation (and the torture of the nazis) in France.

Who will lead The Nightingale?

This is the actress Melanie Laurentto whom you’ll probably remember for films like ‘Inglorious Basterds’, ‘Now you are to me’, ‘Enemy’, ‘Operation Finale’, ‘Beginers’ and ‘Galveston’ (where he worked with Elle Fanning).

In terms of the script of the film, this will be written by Dana Stevens. Girl Power! We love to see so many talented women involved in a same movie.