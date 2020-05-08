Eva Mendes addresses the criticism of his new collection

The actress of 45 years, Eva Mendes, has been in the mouth of the critics of the fashion and the trolls Insternet after having released their most recent collection ‘New York and Company’ because according to them, the designs of the cuban are not so pretty and have ‘patterns ugly’.

Although anyone could have exploited to listen to such criticism at the work hard has been prepared for months, the actress preferred to maintain the calm and to face the bad comments in the best possible way.

Eva took his account of Instagram to respond through one of its publications with the following message “I very much regret not to have enjoyed this design, it is one of my favorites of this new collection. But I’m sure there will be other designs that you’ll love. And if not, Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union-Wade are designing great things. So you will find something out there. All my love to the year 2020,” said the actress.

The collection of Eva Mendes

The cuban announced his union with New York and Company to some years ago, and since that time have not stopped to launch several designs, among which one can highlight the latter, I designed with the help of Alexander White.

There is No doubt that despite the strong criticism it has received for the actress via social networks, it does not plan to leave leave the world of fashion and design, so, it is very likely that in a short time you will see throwing more designs belonging to your collection.