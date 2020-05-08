Eva Mendes and her routine beauty in simple steps

Eva Mendes has a skin radiant, in addition to good genetics, is due to the beauty routine that you do religiously to keep it fresh and less these years in his calendar. The actress tends to share frequently their tricks skincare that make do with vitality. What the good news? You can easily apply from our home without having to invest in numerous chemicals. Do you ready to follow a routine as the actress?

©GettyImages The actress always steals glances at every public appearance

Warm water with lemon on an empty stomach





In every interview Eva it repeats that one of the secrets beauty that puts it into practice when you wake up, even before you take your first cup of coffee, is to drink a glass of warm water with a little lemon juice. This daily habit, says the actress– makes your skin always looks healthier and more luminous, helping in addition to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes. I apply it! So while you freshen him back life to your skin.

©Istock The wonderful ally of beauty that can not miss: coconut oil

Coconut oil

If there is a product that is addicted actress, is without a doubt the coconut oilit is your essential! “I use it on my face, my body and even in my hair. I could not live without him”, so he confessed to ABC. There are many uses that gives it within your routine beautyamong them as cleaner, to remove your makeup. It also serves as a moisturizer, “and combine it with yogurt and grain salt to exfoliate”, revealed to Glamour.