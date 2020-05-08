Eva Mendes and her routine ‘beauty’ in the morning

©Getty Images The fresh skin of the actress has always been praised, your routine allows you to eliminate signs of fatigue, or excesses night

A routine that is more relaxing

What are the benefits? The function of the roller is reduce inflammation, especially when you have puffy eyes or tired. It also provides a tensor effect on the skin as it can reduce the irritation, the redness and inflammation of the outbreaks that may arise in the skin, and the actress is proof of that! To its 45 years of age, looks younger than ever.

Anti-stress necessary

Now, not only the face can benefit from this routine beautybecause if you have a headache can be relieved by using the roller of iceor if you get your training exercises with the sore muscles, a good massage with this tool you can relieve the area affected.

Remember to wash and dry the rollers facial after each use to avoid the proliferation of bacteria, a task that you can do by rubbing the surface with a cotton swab moistened with alcohol.

©Getty Images These famous also meet your routine beauty with the rollers of cold

The roller of the celebs

This effective “trend frozen” has become an alternative treatment to other famous, as is the case of the actress Emilia Clarke , who said that when your face requires eliminate signs of fatigue, or excesses at night, resorts to the ice skatingbecause he feels that what he carves, “this trick literally ‘sucks out’ your face” he pointed out.

Like that Emiliathe youthful-looking skin Kendall Jenner due to these massages and it is revealed to Allure “I used it in set and I liked, so I bought one for myself”. Routine Kendall it shares with the us model Karlie Kloss , who noted that “it is very useful when you wake up very tired in the morning and have to face a difficult day in which you have to put your best face forward”, he assured The Strategist.

If you have firmly believed, just as these famous, using the facial rollersput to the test each morning this technique to give your skin that light and freshness that you need.