Eva Mendes and tips for a bronzed glow to the natural

One of the attributes of beauty more flattering for the actress Eva Mendes is that tone of skin that looks caressed by the sun that remains without the need of being exposed to too much sun or enter a tanning booth, what a lucky girl! However, the couple of Ryan Gosling is not worth just their genetics, also applied to several tricks of make up to keep that glow ‘natural’but how do we do that? Here you will find a practical guide and simple make-up with which you will be able to give an illuminated appearance and healthy.













Eva Mendes is also worth of makeup in order to look a bronzed glow

Light that impacts

If you accentuate your skin tone is, start by hidratarlo with the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Tinted Moisturizer ($9.74), which comes in different shades so that you can apply the one which best fits your complexion and give you that freshness without recharging, as does the actress, according to Skindinavia.













A good bronzing powder and blush are adequate to maintain that natural tan

Finishing touches

To seal that tanned lookcan not miss at the makeup of the actress as a powder to that effect bronzed glow. If you have a complexion like that of Eva, usa Bronzing Pressed Powder of Laura Mercier ($38), which provides a coverage light and give your skin a tan-a natural healthy appearance. In union with the compact, we see how the celeb always highlight your cheeks. To do this it is worth the Nars Blush ($46) in shades like super famous Orgasm or the Laguna.













The actress knows how to highlight their eyes to enhance the makeup

Suitable to each tone

We know that not all have the skin tone of the actress, but yes we can obtain the same result of the glow natural using the shades appropriate for each product. Just remember that the color pink adapts to skin more clear, champagne works the best for the stockings and the copper is great for darker skin types. Dare and looks like your own sparkle!

