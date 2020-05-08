Eva Mendes, don’t spend a fortune on your hair

Showbiz • 15 Oct 2019 – 11:53 AM

When celebrities or their stylists are encouraged to confess their beauty secrets, in the majority of occasions tend to be treatments that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars and that are not within the reach of all pockets.

However, Eva Mendes is one of those people who do not like wasting money unnecessarily and, in fact, in her first red carpet wore a dress that I had bought for six bucks at a shop of second hand clothes. Even your forays into business are characterized by offering affordable options through its trademark makeup Circa and her fashion line for NY&Co.

Now he has revealed through his account of Instagram that also feels comfortable spending a small fortune every time you need to retouch your hair cut or your wicks and that is why he comes regularly to one of the local chain of hair salons Supercut to take advantage of their competitive prices.

“Okay, the angle of the photo is terrible, but it seemed to me that I would be interested to know that once in a while I step by Supercut. ¡¿What?!”, he has explained next to a selfie in which he appears with wet hair and wearing one of those robes of black that are put to customers.