Eva Mendes is designing the ‘look animal-print’ that we would like to see in doña Letizia

While it has been the film industry in that Eva Mendes he began his career, what is certain is that from 2013 there is a great passion that fills the professional life of the actress: fashion design. In that year he began working with the firm’s New York & Company getting even to bring their proposals to the Fashion Week of New York. Six years later, the interpreter could have been achieved another milestone by creating a look that would fit perfectly in any of the lockers of the royals. Max Holland, Rania of Jordan, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton or own doña Letizia are some of the women of royalty who do not lose sight of trends. In an act of the official agenda or even in one of the upcoming events on christmas, the design created by the artist points ways. As a creative director which has been converted with a past in another sector, what will be your signature the next in sneak in the locker room more exclusive as has already been achieved this year Victoria Beckham?



But, what is exactly what has designed the actress that so much anger has caused in their social profiles? In the case of something that would conquer the women of the royalty, it obvious that I had to be a elegant mixture. But in addition to create something sophisticated, the color chosen for Eva was the red. A shade that not only favors both blondes as brunettes, but that is the one that many royals reserved for your most important events. Seeing the image that he shared the interpreter this Friday is confirmed that it is a choice very glamorous, a photo of she is also modeling the look created for itself.



“How? What you do not yet have the stamped red zebra? You’re in luck, just get out my collection with New York & Company”, wrote the actress on their social profiles. Although it could pass for a dress because the print is the same, what is true is that the set is a two piece. The top is a body semi-transparent neck shirttail with sleeve French slightly puff. A garment that, in addition, is currently discounted 50 euros to 25 euros. On the other hand, the pencil skirt, also down from 81 € 41), is cover sequinsa glossy finish makes the perfect finish for the holidays.



To the best of your look, in addition to who would take over easily to women of royalty, they were very supportive of this type of finished prints,- one of the latest examples is the design that premiered doña Letizia in Cuba a few months ago, as seen on these-lines, colors and silhouettes, is that you can recycle the rest of the year if combined with garments or smooth fabrics more comfortable as that is the point. A black jersey to finish off the skirt or some jeans to wear the printed top are some of the options for squeezing the clothes that can fit in all the styles that occur pulling the basic of the wardrobe.



