Eva Mendes talks about the great influence of his family

Six years ago, Eva Mendes, and New York & Company joined forces in a line of exclusive fashion. The beauty is cuban-american, whose style evokes designs ultra-feminine vintage-inspired, takes very seriously its role as a designer as expressed in the edition of December / January HELLO! USA. Eva has the exclusive how lucky I feel to be doing something that he loves and the great influence of his family and of Ryan Gosling when designing his pieces. “I feel so lucky to be doing something that I can be creative and that I generated a new way of expressing myself”, she shared.

©Alexi Lubomirski Eva in our cover of the west coast

In addition to working with such a mark, the mother of two girls (Esmeralda, of five years, Beloved, of three) has a special place for New York & Co. in your heart, because it brings you special memories of your childhood. “I grew up in the 80’s and 90’s, and as soon as I turned 12 years old, my mother let me go to the mall with my friends because it was just a few blocks away,” he said. “I have a cuban family very strict, and all we did was hang out in the malls. Therefore, the fact of being in a physical store means a lot to me because it is a race in extinction.”

The couple of Ryan Gosling welcomes his mother and older sisters by inspired from before that she would like to join the world of fashion. “I have two sisters that are older than me and I remember having seen them and my mother to make an effort and take care of what they were going to get. Staring at and I loved to see them feeling good by wearing something beautiful,” he said.